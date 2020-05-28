Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONUSOOD Fan asks Sonu Sood to help her reach beauty parlour amid lockdown, actor's epic reply wins the internet

Sonu Sood has been helping migrant labours to travel back to their home states from Maharashtra amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor is being constantly asked for providing different services and he never fails to give witty repllies. Earlier, the Dabangg actor was asked by a fan to help him procure some alcohol during the lockdown, someone even asked him to help him reunite him with his girlfriend. Today, a fan said that she has not been to a parlour in two-and-a-half months and jokingly asked the actor to help her reach one.

“@SonuSood can u pls help me 2 and half months se mene parlour nahi visit kiya, pls help me muje salon pohcha dijiye (I have not visited a parlour for two-and-a-half months, please help me reach a salon). just kidding u r a real hero (nayak) god bless u,” she wrote.

To which, Sonu Sood replied, “Salon jaa kar kya karoge? Salon wale ko toh main uske gaon chhod ke aa gaya. Uske peeche-peeche uske gaon jaana hai toh bolo (What will you go to the salon for? I have sent the salon employees to their villages. If you want to follow them to their village, let me know).

Image Source : TWITTER Sonu Sood's reply to a fan

Sonu Sood, whose last prominent Bollywood role was in the 2018 Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba, has shot back to the limelight with his social service in the wake of the lockdown.

On the work front, he has a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj next.

