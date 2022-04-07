Fan wants Sonu Sood to distribute chilled beer this summer, actor asks if he'd like 'bhujia' too

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood who is gearing up as a host for adventure-based reality show Roadies is known for his philanthropist activities. From helping people provide oxygen beds, and medical help to arranging transportation facilities for migrants to send them back home during the pandemic, the actor has been a messiah for people. But recently one of his fans came up with a funny request. Sharing a meme, a fan asked where was Sonu Sood now during the harsh summers.

The meme said, "Sardiyon me kambal daan karne walo, garmiyon me thandi beer nahi pilaoge (Those who distrubute blankets in winters, won't you serve us chilled beer in summers)?" The actor gave a hilarious response and said, "Beer ke saath bhujia chalega (Will you like bhujia with beer)?"

Sonu's funny reply left fans in splits. One of them wrote, "Now that's what we call the helping hand. " Another said, "Bhujia ke liye beer pina zaruri hai kya (Can we get the snacks without drinking beer)?

Sonu Sood has started hosting the new season of the show, the shoot of which is currently taking place in South Africa. He has stepped into Rannvijay Singha's shoes, who was synonymous with 'Roadies' for the past 18 years. Expressing excitement about his new gig, Sonu said, "I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other."

On the films front, Sonu will soon be seen in Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj. Produced by Yash Raj Films' the film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. It also marks the debut of Manushi Chillar. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the film. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

