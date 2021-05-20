Family Man 2: Shahid Kapoor is having FOMO after Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni's trailer launch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMAZON PRIME, SHAHID KAPOOR The Family Man 2 poster, Shahid Kapoor

The second season of the popular web series "The Family Man" is all set to premiere on June 4. The trailer of the series released on social media recently and it is already creating a buzz among fans. Manoj Bajpayee returns in the starring role in season two along with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. South actress Samantha Akkineni marks her digital debut as the antagonist of the show.

While fans have been heaping praises over the show, actor Shahid Kapoor is feeling left out. Reacting to creators of the series Raj and DK's Twitter post, the actor wrote, "I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc." Kapoor’s tweet, however, had left Bajpayee in splits as he re-shared his tweet with a couple of laughing emojis.

For the unversed, the series revolves around a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. It showcases his struggle to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stake job and being a husband and a father.

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by D2R Films, The family Man 2 was supposed to launch in February this year but the makers postponed it after Tandav controversy. However, the new web series has also landed itself in troubled waters. Soon after the release of The Family man 2 trailer, people on social media started referring to the show as against Tamil interests. Netizens seem unhappy with the portrayal of people of the south in the web show.

The trailer talks about the Tamil rebels fighting for their interests in Sri Lanka joining hand with the ISIS to harm the country. This does not go down well with the people who called the web show 'anti-Tamil.' There are allegations that this series is presenting the Tamilians on screen like terrorists and this is an attempt to discredit the years-long struggle in Sri Lanka. The makers are yet to comment on the allegations.

The first season of the show streams on Amazon Prime Video.

