Fact Check: Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge is not dead

One of the shocking news of the year surfaced after the death of the brightest Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Ever since condolences have been pouring in on social media from his fans and celebrities from all the corners of the world. Not just the family, but his dog Fudge as well is badly affected after the sudden demise of the 'Chhichhore' actor. Soon after his death, certain videos and photos of the black Labrador started doing rounds on the internet in which he can be seen sitting sadly waiting for his master. Later, rumours started circulating saying that Fudge passed away after grieving. However, as per reports in TOI, Sushant's close sources have informed that not just Fudge but all four of Sushant’s dogs are fine and put an end to the false reports. They are currently staying at his residence in Pavna.

Various reports stated that the dog stopped eating and therefore died. A post read, "He may have realized that he has been searching for the owner for so long that his owner will never come to him again. Couldn’t stand this pain. He stopped eating! FUDGE suffered the most in Sushant’s death. #RIP #fudge Loudly crying faceLoudly crying face #sushantsinghrajpoot." Well certainly, the dog is in a devastating state but is very much alive.

Have a look at the same here:

After Sushant's death, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar took to Twitter and shared few photos of the dog trying to find his owner in every corner of the house and licking the phone's screen having a photo of him. Manveer along with the photos wrote, "Bro #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai!"

Meanwhile, fans caught hold of an old post made by Sushant for his dog and made everyone emotional. It was a video shared by him in which he can be seen playing with Fudge in his garden. Along with it, he wrote, "If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.” #mylove #Fudge."

Check it out:

“If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

Talking about Sushant, he became a household name after his stint in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Pavitra Rishta' where he played the role of a simple boy named Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande, who played Archana. They two fell in love with each other and dated for six years but called for a splitsville in the year 2016. Sushant during the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa even proposed Ankita and there were reports that the two were all set to get married.

He made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che after which there was no looking back. Having given hits like MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, PK, Kedarnath, etc, Sushant was counted amongst one the most talented actors of the industry. He was suffering from depression and was even taking treatment from the Hinduja Hospital from the last six months. His family recently held a prayer meeting, the pictures and video from there went viral. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river on June 18 by his father KK Singh, his two sisters, and other family members.

The statement of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been recorded by the Mumbai Police. However, a complaint was filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday. So far police have recorded statements of 15 persons, including family members of the actor, his staff, Rhea and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, he said. "Based on the information given by them, the police are verifying the facts," the DCP said.

Recently, actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb shared few screenshots of the conversations she had with the late actor that left everyone heartbroken. Alongside she wrote, "Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both “outsiders” and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another."

Sushant will next be seen in the remake of 'Fault In Our Stars' that has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is titled Dil Bechara. The actor will be seen opposite debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is still not over with the death of her dear friend. She previously broke down while during an Instagram session and recently shared a heartwarming post of how she has decided to do everything that Sushant wanted to do in his life to make sure that the late actor’s legacy is intact. Talking about their film, it is being said that it will release online however no official confirmation has been given yet.

May the actor's soul rest in peace!

