Extremely proud of you: Shilpa Shetty lauds 'superhero' Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty lauds 'superhero' Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty sang praises of 'superhero' Sonu Sood for helping out migrant workers in reaching their homes during the lockdown. The actress took to social media to share a post for the actor and wrote that she is extremely proud of what he has been doing for them. Sonu has arranged multiple buses over the past few weeks in association with Neeti Goel to send the migrants in Maharashtra back to their villages. He has also been working to help people in different states to return to their homes.

Sharing a photo of Sonu Sood waving goodbye to the migrants, Shilpa wrote, "A superhero has been working tirelessly from the frontlines to ensure our fellow citizens in need reach their homes safely. This is a beautiful, humbling & selfless gesture that has eased thousands of lives at a time when there's so much pain & suffering. the example you've set speaks volumes of kind of person you are & will be remembered by generations to come"

Earlier, Governor of Maharashtra also hailed the actor for his work. The official Twitter account of Maharashtra governor hailed the actor for his good work and tweeted, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states." Reacting to the same, Sonu said, "Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families Honoured."

Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families 🙏 Honoured. https://t.co/fmZjfCfAqH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil had also taken to Twitter earlier to laud the actor for his efforts and called him a real-life hero. Patil tweeted, "Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on-screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him @SonuSood"

Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality!

God bless him ❤️@SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/cokoowzjhU — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 23, 2020

Not just sending migrants home, Sonu Sood has donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. He has also been providing food to migrant workers and has given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Sonu Sood had said, "These workers have names, we keep calling them migrants...they made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes? Every step they take on the highway, wouldn't they be thinking that we did so much and built the country over so many years, and we have been forced to do this. It is very important I think everyone has to come forward. You are answerable as a human being, please come out and help all you can to ensure that every single of them reaches their home."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage