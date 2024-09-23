Exclusive: Vivek Oberoi expresses desire to work with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Vivek Oberoi speaks on Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in Mast 4. The film will soon be under production and the makers are expected to share more details about the film. In an exclusive chat with India TV, Vivek Oberoi opened up about several instances of his life and talked candidly about his working aspirations. When asked about with whom he wants to work with next, he was quick to name South superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Vivek also opened up about his favourite actress in Bollywood.

Who is Vivek's favourite actress

When Vivek Oberoi was asked which actress's acting skills he likes the most, he directly took Alia Bhatt's name and placed her first in his list of top actresses. He said that she is the best in terms of acting. Apart from this, he placed Sharvari Wagh at number two. Apart from this, he placed Katrina Kaif and Sonam at the end. He said, 'For me, Alia is at number one, Sharvari at second, Katrina Kaif at third and Sonam Kapoor at fourth.' The actor also said, 'This is because the performance of some people has been outstanding.'

Tragedy with first love

Vivek was also asked about his girlfriends. The actor didn't shy away from talking about his first love. The Tere Liye actor said that he could not give into a committed relationship as he was too busy to spare time. But also a reason behind that was his first love, who died of cancer. She was suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and that is why the actor worked for the betterment of children suffering from cancer.

Watch the full interview here:

On the work front

Let us tell you, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Police Force'. Shilpa Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra are also in lead roles with him in this series. The actor will soon be seen in 'Masti 4'. This film has been announced, but its production has not started yet.

