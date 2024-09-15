Exclusive: Sohum Shah confirms 'Tumbbad 2' shooting will begin next year, but is Tumbbad tribology on cards?

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB 'Tumbbad 2' shooting begins next year

Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah is gearing up on the seventh sky with his film being re-released on the silver screens once again and with its sequel being announced as well. In an exclusive chat with India TV, the National award-winning producer and actor Sohum Shah spoke about his journey in making the film. But what stuck with us was the fact that he made a big revelation about the shooting dates of Tumbbad 2.

What did Sohum Shah say about Tumbbad 2 and 3

Yes! you read that right, Tumbbad 2 will officially begin shooting in 2025. Moreover, the actor also almost confirmed that Tumbbad's 3rd part with be a prequel to the first film. Whereas the second part will deal with Vinayak Rao's son Pandu Rang's storyline. This also means that the prequel could deal with the story of Hastar and his inception. With the prequel being on the cards, it is possible that Sohum Shah could also feature in the film.

Sohum Shah opened up about the struggles of making the film

The actor-producer revealed that Tumbbad took almost two decades to make its way to the cinemas. The film written by Rahi Anil Barve went to several media houses but producers didn't see the potential in the story. Moreover, ace Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also tried to get the film made by failed. Eventually, the story of Tumbbad reached Sohum Shah and he decided to not only produce but also act in the film. Director Rahi Anil Barve from the first go was sure of Sohum to play the role of Vinayak Rao.

Struggle continues even after two National Awards

Sohum Shah won a National Award for Best Producer for Ship of Theseus. His film Tumbbad, and web series Maharani have received enormous amounts of love but the actor stated that the struggles continue for him. In the exclusive chat with India TV the actor said that even after winning National Award, he still faced hard times in getting his films produced by big media houses. However, reflecting on the good times, Sohum Shah said that he's very pleased with the love pouring in on Tumbbad's re-release as the film is finally getting its due respect, be it after 6 years.

Watch the full interview here: