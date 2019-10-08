Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to Australia-based Boyfriend, calls it ‘dream come true’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to Australia-based Boyfriend

Evelyn Sharma, who has starred in films like Saaho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others, took to her social media on Tuesday to announce her engagement. The actress shared the news with hr fans by sharing a picture with her Australia-based boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi. In the picture, the couple can be seen kissing each other and Evelyn captioned it sating ‘Yessss’. Tushaan is a dental surgeon and entrepreneur based in Australia and the couple has been dating for a year now.

Evelyn revealed that the proposal was ‘dream come true’ moment for her as it was everything she wanted. Talking about it, she told Bombay Times, “It was a dream come true. Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!”. She also revealed that her boyfriend went down on his one knee and proposed to her in old-school style. He even read out a few special words that he crafted for her.

Further, recalling the moment they met, Evelyn said, “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even more filmy than I am.” When asked about marriage, she said, “We will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together.”

Evelyn also stated that she has no problem shifting in Australia as Sydney has a special place in her heart. She got engaged in the city and the place is also one of her favorites. However, she will have her base in India as it is her home.

Also read:

Ranveer Singh hits a six on Deepika Padukone’s ball at ’83 wrap up bash. Check photos

Throwback video featuring Ayushmann Khurrana getting bullied by Raghu Ram is viral for all right reasons

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page