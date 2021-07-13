Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EVELYN SHARMA Evelyn Sharma flaunts baby bump in new picture, jokes 'First time people are applauding a bigger belly'

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress Evelyn Sharma who played the role of Lara took to social media on Tuesday to share a photograph flaunting her baby bump. She joked this was the first time that people were applauding a bigger belly in her photos. Evelyn shared a photo wearing a blue dress and pink sweater placing her left hand on the baby bump.

"First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos! #pregnant #evelynsharma #tummypride #bellypride #pregnancyannouncement #babyontheway #mommylife," she wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

On Monday, the actress celebrated her birthday 35th birthday. She took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the celebrations.

“Mommy happy, baby happy also, I baked this cake for 6 hours lol and we got pretty close to my favourite German cake! #frankfurtertorte #birthdaygirl #photodump,” Evelyn wrote alongside a series of lovely photos of herself looking at the cake.

The actress had announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. She had shared a picture lying down with her left hand over her baby bump and had posted: "Can't wait to hold you in my arms."

Evelyn recently tied the knot with Sydney based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate low-key ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. Reportedly, she tied the knot with Tushaan on May 15 but publicly announced it later. On June 7, Evelyn posted a string of pictures from her intimate ceremony.

Sharing the news with Bombay Times, Evelyn said "We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future." The mom-to-be informed that the child will be born in Australia. "We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up," she adds.

Evelyn said that she and her husband are 'best together.' She admits that she does miss her life before the pandemic. Evelyn says, "I remember when red-carpet walks used to be part of my regular life. I miss those days so much. And I miss travelling, too. I’ve spent some beautiful days in the mountains in India."