Esha Gupta shares her HORRIFYING casting couch experience, says 'the co-producer.....'

Casting couch in Bollywood is an old debate now. From Radhika Apte to Swara Bhasker to Kangana Ranaut, several Bollywood celebrities have earlier opened up about their horrifying casting couch experiences, however, the atrocity continues to spread in the film industry. Recently, Esha Gupta opened up about her experience that has shocked the internet.

In one of her recent interviews with Spotboye, Esha Gupta recalled her encounter with a filmmaker who asked her for sexual favours for work. The actor said the film was in the shooting process and was half completed. "When I refused, the co-producer told the maker that he did not want to see me in the film. What am I doing on set? After this, some makers even refused to cast me in films. I had heard that these people used to say about me that if I won't do anything then what is the point of taking me in the film?”

Gupta further shared another incident while she was shooting outdoors and two among the makers tried to trap her on the casting couch. Sharing her story, the actor said two people laid the trap of casting couch and she understood. However, she still did the film as it was a small move from their side.

She further said the person in question thought that she would fall for it during the outdoor shoot, however, she was smart and did not go to sleep alone and further called her makeup artist to sleep in her room. Gupta continued and expressed her rage against such people and said, "They think that if we need work then we can get anything done.”

Esha Gupta made her acting debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2. He gained wide recognition after her recent performance in the web series Asharam along with Bobby Deol. She will be next seen in Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3.

