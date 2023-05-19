Epic Fail: Sunny Leone's hot pool moment goes wrong, netizens can't stop laughing | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE Epic Fail: Sunny Leone's hot pool moment goes wrong

Sunny Leone, known for her Bollywood debut with the film "Jism 2" in 2012, is a well-established personality in showbiz. Having made her mark in the entertainment industry, she is now recognised as one of the most prominent figures in the Hindi film industry. Prior to her foray into showbiz, she was associated with the American adult film industry. Sunny is actively engaged on social media, frequently interacting with her fans and offering glimpses into her life. A recent video shared by the actress during her pool time has gained significant popularity and is currently going viral.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress delighted her followers by sharing a video from her pool session. In the clip, she can be observed making an amusing attempt to jump onto a pool floaty. Sunny's unsuccessful attempts to get onto the floaty create a comical and enjoyable sight. Her caption read, "Epic pool fails But def a good way to #BeatTheHeat."

Earlier, the actress opened up about how she received hate from India after entering the adult industry. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Sunny shared, "In the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and death threats and all sorts of crazy things when I first came into the adult entertainment industry that I said there is no way I will ever go to India as Sunny Leone because they are so angry at me."

She further revealed how people reacted when she came to India and entered showbiz. "I was so wrong. I was judging. When I came here, the majority, let’s say 90 per cent people, were not judging me. They were in support and that 10 per cent didn’t matter," she said.

Meanwhile, as the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival begins, Sunny Leone eagerly anticipates the release of her upcoming movie, "Kennedy." Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this action crime drama is scheduled to be screened as part of the official selection in the Midnight Screenings section at the prestigious film festival. Prior to this, Sunny's most recent appearance was in the period romantic drama titled "The Battle of Bhima Koregaon." Additionally, she recently co-hosted the dating reality show "Splitsvilla X4" alongside Arjun Bijlani.

