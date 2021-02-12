Emraan Hashmi to star in Tseries latest soulful number lut gaye

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMRAAN HASHMI Emraan Hashmi to feature in video of soulful number 'Lut gaye'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to feature in the video of an upcoming romantic single titled "Lut gaye". The video features Yukti Thareja alongside Emraan. The romantic ballad backed by T-Series has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Announcing the song on Friday, Emraan shared on Instagram: "Love stays even when the person is gone. Unravel the story that promises to #LoveYouToDeath through #LutGaye. Releasing on 17th Feb."

Jubin Nautiyal took to his Instagram and dropped the teaser poster of the song and wrote, "The season of love brings to you #LutGaye .. a story that makes love stay no matter what.. a story that makes you say #LoveYouToDeath . #LutGaye Releasing on 17th Feb."

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar announced: "We are very excited to have Emraan Hashmi on board for 'Lut gaye'. The way he emotes the song, his fans enjoy seeing him in a romantic space. 'Lut gaye' is a soulful, heartfelt romantic song and has been tailor-made for someone like Emraan."

The music video directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru is surely going to be a treat for Emraan Hashmi fans as they will witness him in the space he is most loved in!

Emraan had earlier collaborated with T-Series for a single titled "Main rahoon ya na rahoon", which tasted success. "Lut gaye" will release on the YouTube channel of T-Series on Feb 17.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to treat their fans with the third installment of the series Tiger. While the makers haven't announced it officially, the superstar is gearing up for his role and according to the buzz on social media, he will be fighting Emraan Hashmi as the villain.

Reports claim that YRF found Hashmi perfect for the role of the baddie in the film and he is even beefing up to face Salman Khan. Considering the power-packed action witnessed in the first two films, fans are excited to watch another thrilling faceoff in Tiger 3.

(With IANS Inputs)