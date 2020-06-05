Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELLIAVRRAM/HARDIKPANDYA Elli AvrRam opens up about her cryptic post after ex-boyfriend Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's engagement

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya took the internet on fire when they announced their engagement in the month of January this year. Just a few days the couple gave not one but two good news including that of their hush-hush wedding and Natasa's pregnancy. Just a few days back, the 'DJ Wale Babu' star's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni's comment on their photo went viral and everyone was curious to know how Hardik's ex-girlfriend Elli AvrRam thinks about the same. Meanwhile, her old post on Instagram after the engagement came into limelight in which she shared a photo of herself with angelic wings along with a cryptic post saying, "Be your own Angel this time."

Everyone thought that the post was definitely for the cricketer however his name wasn't mentioned everyone so it remained a mystery. However, in a recent interview which Elli gave to Bollywood Life, she rubbished all the rumours about the same and said that she is happy for both of them. Talking about the same, Elli said, "You got to be kidding me; that New Year’s one ...no, it had nothing to do with him. If I want to tell him something, I’d just drop him a message. I don’t have to go through Instagram to do it. So, no, that had nothing to with him, nothing, and I’m seriously happy for him and Natasa."

For the unversed, Elli and Hardik were in a relationship and the photo of the two from the wedding of Krunal Pandya also went viral. Check them out:

On January 1, the couple announced their engagement and Hardik wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." Natasa on the other hand shared the photo and wrote, "Forever Yes."

The photos from the wedding ceremony as well as the announcement of the baby's arrival were made on Instagram through posts that were shared by both Natasa and Hardik. Taking to Instagram, Natasa wrote, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

In a recent interview with Harsha Bhogle on a Cricbuzz show, Hardik revealed that Natasa had no idea who he was. Talking about his engagement plans, he said, "Mom and dad didn't know, even Krunal only got to know two days before when I told him I'm thinking this (getting engaged) I said I had enough in my life. Someone who I have found, who I actually love and I think I'm learning and I'm becoming a better man. I'm trying to go beyond myself. I'm keeping myself aside and keeping someone as priority."

