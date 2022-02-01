Ekta Kapoor all set to announce new reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR Ekta Kapoor

TV mogul Ekta Kapoor is all set to come up with a new reality show. The team of Ekta's ALTBalaji took to social media to announce the same via poster. "Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show," the poster read. The details of the show have not been revealed yet. The concept of the show is also yet unknown.

"Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounded energy," a source close to news agency ANI shared.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's fantasy series 'Naagin' is all set to return to the screen with its sixth season. The makers had introduced the theme of the show in the recently released teaser on social media. Now, during the finale of Bigg Boss 15, Kapoor announced Tejasswi Prakash as the lead actress of Naagin 6.

'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

In the teaser, the new theme of the show was also teased. In the video, the orator introduces the theme by saying the world has changed a lot since 2019. The blue coloured river is shown to be turning red. It somehow seems to refer to the pandemic that has resulted in massive losses. At the end of the teaser, Naagin is seen taking hold of the entire world and it is hinted that now 'Naagin' has become more powerful.