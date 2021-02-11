Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALARMAANJAIN ED summons actor Armaan Jain in Tops Group case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Armaan Jain, maternal grandson of Raj Kapoor, in the Tops Group case. Jain is close to Vihang Sarnaik who had earlier been questioned by the ED. Vihang is the son of Pratap Sarnaik, the son of Shiv Sena MLA. Vihang's WhatsApp chats purportedly with Armaan had led to the summons. Three days back ED had searched his premises in Mumbai as well.

Meanwhile, Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik ws arrested in November last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case involving a firm providing security services and others. His bail plea was rejected by special PMLA Judge A A Nandgoankar.

The ED has said it is probing alleged suspicious dealings of Chandole, Sarnaik, security service providing firm Tops Group and its promoter Rahul Nanda, all of whom have denied the allegations.