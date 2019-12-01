Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran doesn't have phone, reveals Roman Kemp

Photograph singer Ed Sheeran doesn't have a phone and can only be contacted via e-mail. The singer decided to ditch his electronic devices and social networking sites back in 2015 when he took a year-long break from the spotlight to "travel the world".

In an episode of Britain's "Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here", Roman Kemp, who is friends with Sheeran, said: "Ed doesn't have a phone, you email him", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Back in 2017, Sheeran revealed his decision to get rid of his phone has helped lower his stress.

He said at the time: "I bought an iPad, and then I just work off of e-mail, and it's so much less stress. I don't wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking for stuff. It's just like, I wake up and have a cup of tea."

He even cut his friendship group to just four people as he deals with his own social anxiety.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sheeran said: "It creeps up on you. I've been working on it for eight years and I closed off from reality. Whether it's getting rid of your phone or only looking at e-mails twice a day. Or cutting down my friendship group to the bare minimum just so I can trust everyone. I let people in from a, 'Let's hang out place'. There is letting in and then there is letting in."