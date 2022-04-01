DYK Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to be honoured twice by TIME Magazine

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Over the course of her illustrious career, Deepika Padukone has delivered some of the finest performances in Indian cinema, many of which have received critical acclaim and been among the industry’s highest-grossing films of all time. Not only she has been reigning as Indian cinema’s numero uno for over a decade and continuing, but Deepika has also been a voice to destigmatize mental health struggles and raise awareness on the subject.

For this and much more, Deepika Padukone joined world leaders including scientists and CEOs, artists and activists, pop stars and politicians as 2022’s TIME100 Impact Awardee, a recognition of leaders who, through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large.

Arising from her personal journey with anxiety and depression, Live Love Laugh, was founded by Deepika in 2015. The Foundation aims to create awareness about mental health and provide credible mental health resources.

This is Deepika's second tryst at the Time 100 Awards. Talking about what's different this time around Deepika mentioned, " A couple of years, a lot more work and a little more confidence."

The actor, producer and philanthropist sported a saree while receiving the award. She completed the look with sleek pulled back hair and subtle jewels to complete the look.

Interestingly, this makes Deepika Padukone the first Indian personality to be honoured twice by Time Magazine. A couple of years ago in 2018, the superstar was amoung TIME's 100 most influential people in the world. With this, she became the only Indian actress to feature on the list alongside names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.