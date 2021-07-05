Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE DYK Aamir Khan wanted Kiran Rao to act with him in a film: 'She is a fantastic actress'

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced divorce after 15 years of their marriage. The former couple issued a joint statement to share the news of their divorce on Saturday. While the couple was in marriage Aamir had once expressed his desire to star opposite Kiran in a feature film. Kiran Rao, who is a film director, had appeared in Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai. Years later, the actor, during an interview in 2013, said that he wanted Kiran to play a role in her directorial debut Dhobi Ghat.

When he was asked if it occurred to the now-former couple 'to star in a full-fledged film as a lead pair. Aamir had said during the interview with India Today, "It has occurred to me and I pushed her very hard for it. There was a role in Dhobi Ghat which I wanted her to do. It's the role of Yasmin. Yasmin is the girl in the videotape who my character falls in love with and gets attracted to. I used to see her reading the script and read out. Yasmin's character as she did other characters. And I thought she was just unbelievable as Yasmin."

However, the role was played by Kriti Malhotra. Aamir added, "But even otherwise I have suggested to her that we should do a film together because she is a fantastic actress and I would really love to do a film with her."

Through a joint statement issued on Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced the end of their marriage. The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.

A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," statement concluded.

Aamir Khan and Kiran tied the knot in 2015. Kiran was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy.