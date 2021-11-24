Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan looks uber cool in latest 'Kurup' post

Dulquer Salmaan is basking in the success of his recently-released pan Indian film Kurup and seems like he is in no mood to get over his character Sukumaran Kurup. On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media and dropped an uber cool picture from Kurup. He looked dapper in a French beard, sweater, big black gears paired with a cap. Posting the pic, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "#Kurup. Hunting expeditionDesignated driver. #pretendingtogaze #wasanepicday #rippingaY60 #dunes."

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is the story of Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup who is absconding after murdering a film representative Chacko to embezzle the insurance money by scripting his own death. It is the first major Malayalam movie to release in Kerala after theatres were allowed to re-open in the aftermath of the second wave of Covid19.

Kurup, according to police was influenced by a German crime novel and tried to script his own death to get the insurance claim. The claim was for Rs 8,00,000 and Kurup killed Chacko, a film representative after giving him a lift in his car while Chacko was waiting for a bus late at night. Sukumara Kurup has reportedly fled abroad while his two associates - driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskara Pillai were sentenced to life imprisonment. Dulquer Salman's Kurup joins ₹50 crore club, actor says 'cannot even fathom it'

Kurup entered ₹50 crore club in just four days since its release in cinemas. Buoyed by the response the film received at the box office, Dulquer, who plays one of India's most wanted fugitives in the movie, took to his Instagram and expressed gratitude over the same. He wrote, "Wow!! This is huge !!! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories has all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you."