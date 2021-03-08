Image Source : TWITTER/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty starrer Salute first look out, actor aces cop avatar

After sharing a teaser picture of his upcoming film actor Dulquer Salmaan on Monday treated is fans with his own look from Rosshan Andrrews directorial, Salute. In the first look poster, Dulquer can be seen in a police avatar, donning a uniform with a lathi in his hand, sitting on the back seat of a Royal Enfield bike.

Sharing the picture on his social media, Dulquer wrote, "As embarrassing at it is. Here's me presenting myself in our newest film titled "Salute" ! Saluting our wonderful cast and crew."

The film will also feature Diana Penty in the lead role. Earlier, Dulquer had welcomed her on board. "Extremely happy to announce our newest venture. This is Production No 5 from #Wayfarer Films. I get to join hands with the super talented Rosshan Andrrews and the dynamic writing team of Bobby-Sanjay. We have a delightful cast featuring a personal favourite of mine Manoj (K Jayan) ettan, the lovely Diana Penty and a long list of great talents."

Dulquer's production company Wayfarer Films bankrolls the venture. The film is scripted by screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. Music is by Santosh Narayanan. The film will also star actors Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Saniya Iyappan and Manoj K Jayan. The team is currently shooting in Trivandrum.