VIDEO: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hindi teaser is a treat for desis

The Hindi teaser of the Doctor Strange sequel - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - was released recently and it promises the next big multiverse film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It shows two versions of Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme and his evil counterpart Defender Strange.

The film picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as Doctor Strange distorts the multiverse after Tom Holland's Peter Parker requests him to perform a ritual which will lead everyone to forget about him. However, the multiple is ripped apart as the spell goes wrong. The teaser suggests that the multiverse will get warped after the same ritual. In the clip, we see Dr Strange meeting Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and asking for his help. As anticipated, the two will sharing the screen space in the Marvel film which promises to be a visual extravaganza.

It was reported last year in November that the upcpoming Doctor Strange film had undergone “significant” reshoots and additional photography. Some fans were left worried from the rumours and believed that the first cut of the sequel was reportedly not able to do well with the test audience. The Hollywood Reporter later suggested in a report that the reshoots were done in order to add more big cameos and character introductions to the anticipated sequel. It is expected to tie into the events from WandaVision, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home and deliver an all around cinematic experience.

The film will see Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their respective roles with Xochitl Gomez joining the MCU as America Chavez. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 6, as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four. Before Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to release. ​

