Divya Agarwal acted as Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s body-double, says 'bada maza aata tha'

Image Source : INSTA/DIVYAAGARWAL_OFFICIAL,KATRINAKAIF Divya Agarwal acted as Bollywood star Katrina Kaif’s body-double

MTV Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal has been in the headlines for her topless photshoot. The diva garnered mixed responses on her pictures and also opened up about the troll who try to bring others down. The diva started her journey in showbiz as a dancer and is now a popular face among the youth. Recently, in interaction with TOI, Divya revealed that she has played body-double for Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Divya said that she also worked as an extra in Student Of The Year starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Talking about her journey, Divya Agarwal said that she has done many jobs in the showbiz but has stayed close to cinema since she loves it. Revealing details about being a body-double of Katrina Kaif, she said, "Working behind the camera was always fun for me. I love cinema and I will just be there. I worked as Katrina’s body-double in perfume and soap ad. Her height and body was very much similar to me. So it was easier for them to adjust lighting and everything. It was a crazy experience and I did that for a year."

Asked if she interacted with Katrina, she said, "No. She is a very different person on set. Once her work is done, she will straight go to her vanity. She wouldn’t chit-chat and be in her zone. There are many actors I know who are not talkative. If I enter a set, I am all over the place and be in my zone once the camera is on. But it was nice, same height, same body, bada maza aata tha."

Working in Karan Johar's SOTY, Divya Agarwal further added, "There was a coordinator, who called me looking at my pictures. At the age of 15, in Navi Mumbai I had my own dance studio and 700 students were there. We were pretty famous as dance teachers and choreographers. They told me that we can get a part in SOTY. I was shocked. When we went there, we saw that we were required as backgrounders. I was like ok let’s try this too."

She added, "I convinced my best friend to come with me. There I saw Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, observing them and I was in awe of them. I also saw Rishi Kapoor Sir and felt happy to see him work closely. I also saw Ram Kapoor Sir. I was like this is great."

Divya Agarwal earned much spotlight for her controversial relationship with Priyank Sharma. The two met on Splitvilla and fell in love. Soon after Priyank entered Bigg Boss 11 and apparently fell in love with Benafsha Poonawala while he was still in a relationship with Divya. The actress then made an appearance in Bigg Boss and broke off ties with him.