Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's TikTok video will leave you in splits. Watch

Donning a white t-shirt and shorts, Disha Patani looked gorgeous in the video while Krishna Shroff rocked a green outfit. 

New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2020 10:24 IST
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is very active on social media. While she is self-quarantine, she is keeping her fans entertained with videos and photos. On Monday, Disha shared a hilarious video on social media in which she was seen bonding with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. The two divas have often seen bonding on Instagram through comments on each other's posts. In their video, Krishna and Disha were seen recreating a popular scene.

In the Tik Tok video, Disha and Krishna nailed the popular dialogue and went viral on the internet. Donning a white t-shirt and shorts, Disha looked gorgeous in the video while Krishna wore a green outfit. They looked beautiful in the post. Watch it here-

Disha and Krishan made the headlines a while back when Tiger's sister posted a comment on Disha's post asking her about her dress size along with a compliment. To which Disha jokingly said that she wore an XS and 'breathing was optional.'

Earlier, talking about her bond with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, Disha had said, "I love Krishna, usually girls don't support each other, but she has always been so supportive. She is so strong and inspires me to lift heavier weights. I love how good she looks in her Instagram posts. We keep messaging each other. It's a relationship based on understanding."

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has already begun shooting for the same. The actress has also been roped in for Mohit Suri's next film Ek Villain 2 along with John Abraham.

 

