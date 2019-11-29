Disha Patani's monochrome picture from her mini-vacation sets internet ablaze

Actress Disha Patani took some time off from her busy schedule and went out on a mini-vacation with her girl gang from where she has been posting some mind-boggling pictures. The diva who is known for flaunting her curves has yet again amazed her fans through her latest monochromatic picture which she posted on her Instagram on Thursday. Not only her fans but her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and his mother Ayesha Shroff could not stop themselves from commenting on her picture.

Soon after reaching the exotic location, Disha started posting pictures and stories and started giving a glimpse of what's happening on her holiday. From pictures at a Buddhist temple to her latest bikini picture by the side of a pool, she's completely rocking it. Sharing pictures standing by the Buddha statue, wearing a mint green blouse and pink floral skirt, Disha captioned the picture with an emoji. Have a look:

Later, she posted the fiery picture in which she can be seen chilling with another emoji. Check it out:

On the work front, Disha has wrapped up the shooting of Malang last month which co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu.

Apart from this, she has also started shooting for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan on November 1. The film directed by Prabhudheva is co-produced by Salman, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri.

