Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Disha Patani redefines fitness goals for fans, shares workout video

Bollywood actress Disha Patani redefined her fitness goals for fans in a new workout video on social media. In the clip she has posted on Instagram, Disha is seen doing Lat pulldown workout for her back. The actress chose a sloth emoji to caption her picture.

Disha Patani frequently shares her workout videos on Instagram and encourages fans to take the fitness route seriously. She also shares pictures flaunting her fit bod on Instagram.

Disha will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, "Ek Villain 2". The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film "Malang".

"Starting the new year on the set is the best way to begin the year for me. I am super excited to start the shoot of 'Ek Villan 2' soon and to reunite with Mohit sir," she said. "After 'Malang', I am looking forward to working with him again and start a new journey," she added.

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

-With IANS inputs