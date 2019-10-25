Disha Patani dons Ekta Kapoor's avatar for next project KTina

Disha Patani's look for her film KTina bears resemblance to Ekta Kapoor.

Actress Disha Patani has been roped in for producer Ekta Kapoor's new project titled "KTina".

Ekta on Friday took to Instagram and announced the news among the netizens.

"KTINA ka sab ko ‘JAI MATA DI' ! ( she used to be TINA ab KTINA as K suits her ...her Astro said )but yaaaar who wears so many rings? Disha As never before #favscript #shootbegins," Ekta wrote.

She also posted a photograph in which Disha is seen wearing a lot of rings on her fingers.

Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life. Disha will be playing the role of small town Punjabi girl.

"KTina" will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who recently made his Bollywood directorial debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl", and is directed by Ashima Chibber.

(With IANS inputs)