Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani channels her love for cats, shares adorable pictures with pets Jasmine and Keety

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a true blue pet lover and her recent pictures are the proof. The actress channelled her weekend mood with adorable pictures with her pet cats Jasmine and Keety. Disha took to her social media and shared a couple of photos in which she is seen showering love on her kitty. From hugging her cats to kissing them, she pampers the pets to the fullest.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha dropped a few adorable photos. In the first photo, the 'Malang' actress is seen hugging her kitty close to her as she showers the pet with love with her closed eyes. The actor is seen donning a white strapped top with green detailing as she bore a no-makeup look and tied her luscious locks in a neat ponytail. While, the second photo sees Patani planting a kiss on her beloved furball as she keeps the cat close to her.

The last image is a testimony of the love the two share, as it shows her holding her cat in arms s she makes eye contact with the kitty, and she stares right back at her. The actress took to the caption and shared the names of her cats with the fans. She wrote, " My Jasmine and Keety," (and added a flower emoticon)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha was last seen paired up opposite Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first instalment was released in 2014.

'Ek Villain' followed (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge.

(With ANI inputs)