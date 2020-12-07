Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIRABANU Dilip Kumar 'not too well & weak,' informs Saira Banu; says Big B, SRK, Salman Khan & others kept in touch

If there's one example of a classic love story in Bollywood, it would be of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and his doting wife Saira Banu. The two of them have been together with each other for the past 54 years and got married in the year 1966. The actor will turn a year older on December 11 and before that his wife has shared beautiful facts about their journey together, information about his health and much more. Saira informed that Dilip Kumar is not doing well for some time and she is taking full care of him. Further, she revealed that the actor is weak and his immunity has also reduced.

Saira Banu told ETimes, "He's not too well. He's weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day." Further, she added that she's looking after him 'out of love and not duress.' "I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world's best thing that's happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself," told Saira.

Speaking about people from the industry keeping a touch with them, Saira said that Shah Rukh Khan drops by to spend some time with the 97-year-old actor. She added, "I love Shah Rukh as a beta absolutely. I touch his hair with affection."

Apart from the superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Salim Khan, and others have been in constant touch with Dilip Kumar. But due to the COVID-19 situation, they have not been able to visit them since March. Saira concluded by saying, "Life has changed and how!"

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar's brothers Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai passed away due to COVID-19 this year which is why they didn't celebrate their wedding anniversary which falls on October 11. Informing their fans about the same, Saira tweeted, "Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai."

The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

In March, Kumar shared a health update on Twitter, saying he and Banu were under "complete isolation" and in quarantine as precautionary measures against COVID-19. A week before that, Banu had revealed Kumar was recuperating from a "severe backache." Kumar, who turns 98 on Friday, made his debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944 and was last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998.