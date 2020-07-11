Dil Bechara Song Making: Farah Khan shares memories of rehearsals with Sushant Singh Rajput

Image Source : INDIA TV Farah Khan shares memories of rehearsals with Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last shot song Dil Bechara from his film with the same name released on Friday and left netizens teary-eyed. The actor looked so alive and charismatic in the song that it is hard to believe that he isn't with us anymore. Dil Bechara song has already become fans' favorite. Composed by the maestro AR Rahman, it has been choreographed by Farah Khan. On Saturday, the ace filmmaker-choreographer shared the making of the song, giving a glimpse of how Sushant brought it to life.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, becoz they r constant reminders of a great Story that we never expected to end..a glimpse of the hard work n talent of @sushantsinghrajput .. @castingchhabra n i thank you for the love this song is garnering.." The video shows the late actor rehearsing his steps. It ends with Sushant kissing Farah Khan's hands as they complete the shoot of Dil Bechara title track.

Watch the video here-

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, this was the last song Sushant shot for the film. Choreographer Farah Khan also did not charge any fee for the song as she shares a close bond with Mukesh. Dil Bechara marks Chhabra's directorial debut as well. Talking about the song, he said "Dil Bechara track is one of my favourite tracks from the album and it's the last song that Sushant ever shot for. Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

Watch the song here:

Farah Khan shared, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him. I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it..and this song is always going to be very special for me."

Image Source : INDIA TV Farah Khan shares memories of rehearsals with Sushant Singh Rajput

Previously, announcing the song's release, actress Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "Here’s a tiny little glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and always left Kizie in complete awe. It’s my greatest privilege to bring to you, the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman. Our #DilBecharaTitleTrack will be out tomorrow, 12 noon!"

ALSO READ-

Dil Bechara Trailer Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film will make you miss him more

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer becomes Most Liked ever within 24-hours, beats Avenger Endgame

Watch Dil Bechara trailer here-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage