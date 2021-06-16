Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AASTHA/BADSHAH/RAFTAAR Did Aastha Gill bro-zoned Badshah and Raftaar? Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant spills beans

Aastha Gill is these days in Cape Town shooting for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer has come a long way after her debut in the industry with 'Fugly' movie song 'Dhup Chik,' all thanks to rappers Badshah and Raftaar. Not just this, she has delivered a lot of hit tracks including-- DJ Wale Babu and Buzz and share a close bond with the two of them. But did you know, the two artists were bro-zoned by her when she was young? Yes, that's true! In a recent radio interview, she opened up about the same and said that she regrets this decision of hers which is why she has not bro-zoned any of her KKK 11 co-contestants.

Speaking about the same, Aastha said, "Uss time main chhoti thi, mujhe realise nahi hua. Main aaj tak regret karti hoon. Toh maine Khatron Ke Khiladi mein aake ek bhi bhai nahi banaya. Bohot ho gaya (I was young at that time, I didn't realise. I regret it till today.).

Talking about flirting with the contestants of the stunt-based reality show, Aastha said, "Honestly, I am so bad at this romance-vomance. Kyunki humesha aise bhai wale zone mein reh gayi yaar. Mereko romance karna aata hi nahi hai, flirt karna aata hi nahi hai. But I have made so many memories. Sabke saath dance-vance khoob kiya maine. Chalo, dance hi kare. Baaki toh mere bas ka kuch bhi nahi hai."

Aastha, ever since the beginning of the shoot, has been quite active on social media and sharing posts about what's up with everyone in the foreign land. Have a look at some of them here:

Speaking about the show, the promo featuring the host and Bollywood's ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty was recently unvelied. It is expected to go on air in the month of July and has Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

