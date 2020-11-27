Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol shower blessings on Karan on his birthday

Sunny Deol's son Karan turned a year older today. His fan, friends and family members flooded the social media with adorable wishes for the birthday boy. Karan made his big Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' opposite Sahher Bambba. On his special day, his father, grandfather Dharmendra and paternal uncle Bobby Deol took to their respective social media handles to wish him.

Uploading the birthday post, the 'Ghayal' actor shared a throwback winter days picture with his son and captioned it as, ''#happy #birthday #my #son.'' The father-son duo were all smiles for the picture. While on Twitter, Dharmendra shared a photo with the birthday boy Karan as he makes him eat the cake and wrote, ''Thanks , for your good wishes on KARAN’s BIRTHDAY.''

Thanks , for your good wishes on KARAN’s BIRTHDAY 🎂 . pic.twitter.com/weMbwtWFYE — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 27, 2020

Reacting to the Dharmendra's post, a fan wrote "Wish you Happy birthday dear Karan, have a lovely years may God bless you and all deol family and I love you." "Happy birthday to the third generation Deol @imkarandeol," said another.

"A very happy birthday to your grandson "KARAN" who is a new replacement of Dharmendra Sir for all of us. May God bless him with all the happiness of universe in his life. We all love you," read a comment.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol too had the sweetest wish for Karan. He posted a photo of himself with the birthday boy and captioned it as "Happy birthday beta! #happybirthday."

However, Karan's 'Pal Pal Dilke Paas' was released on 20 September 2019. The movie garnered mixed reviews from the audience.