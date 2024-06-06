Dharmendra shares video with plaster on his leg, calls himself 'Zakhmi sher' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : DHARMENDRA'S INSTAGRAM Dharmendra shares video with plaster on his leg on Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra may have turned 88, but he is quite social media friendly. Like Amitabh Bachchan, he is also very active on social media and keeps sharing new videos and posts every day. The He-Man of Bollywood appeared in an important role in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' released in 2023 and then also appeared in Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baatein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Dharmendra, who is in the headlines for his films these days, is now in the news for one of his videos, after watching which the concern of the actor's fans has increased. In this video, a plaster is seen on one of Dharmendra's legs, due to which his fans are wondering about the veteran actor's health.

Dharmendra's plastered leg

Dharmendra spends most of his time in his farmhouse. From where he often shares his videos. Now from this farmhouse, Dharmendra has shared his latest video, after watching which He-Man's fans are asking him what has happened to him and why he is wearing plaster on his leg. After seeing the actor in this condition, his fans were concerned.

Dharmendra is very active even at the age of 88

In the latest video that Dharmendra has shared on social media, he is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue pyjamas. Veeru of 'Sholay' can be seen sitting on a chair and plaster is seen on his right leg. Along with this video, Dharmendra's caption is also being discussed. While sharing the video, he has written the caption - 'Jakhmi Sher... Busy Again.' Dharmendra was last captured in the paps' camera on the day of voting. On the other hand, the actor's second wife and actress Hema Malini has scored a hat-trick of victory from Mathura. Hema has been elected MP from Mathura for the third time on a BJP ticket.

