Laapataa Ladies' actors Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta react to dating rumours, here's what they said

Fans are very interested in the love life of Bollywood stars. Everyone wants to know about the stories of love, affair and breakup of their favourite stars. These days, such news is coming about 'Jaya' and 'Deepak' i.e. Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Srivastava of 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao. It is being said that both the co-stars have fallen in love with each other. And now Pratibha and Sparsh have come forward to bring the truth of their relationship in front of the world.

Here's what the actors said

Recently, the actors were spotted at the Netflix India office, where they answered several questions. Responding to the questions being asked about dating, Pratibha Ranta said, 'Are we dating? No... not at all.' Taking Pratibha's point forward, Sparsh said, 'Yaar, a boy and a girl can be just friends.' After this, Sparsh and Pratibha tried to make a heart with their hands, but both failed miserably in this attempt. On the other hand, a fan asked Sparsh, are there any Laapataa Ladies in your life too? In response to this, Sparsh said, 'Yes, there are a lot of missing ladies. Now it is very important for me that a new lady enters my life.'

About the film

The story of Laapataa Ladies revolves around two married girls, who have their own dreams. One wants to study, while the other dreams of living with her husband and family. But, after marriage, both of them get exchanged in a rather funny instance. The reason for this exchange is the practice of the veil. The film then shows how, after getting missing, both the girls are able to find the purpose of their lives. After having a good run at the box office, Laapataa Ladies has now been released on Netflix.

