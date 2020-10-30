Deepika Padukone shares lovely birthday wish for her ‘baby girl’ Ananya Panday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEEPIKAPADUKONE/@ANANYAPANDAY Deepika Padukone wishes Ananya Panday on her 22nd bday

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Student of the Year 2' last year, has come a long way in her career. The diva turns a year older today and fans have already flooded social media with adorable birthday wishes for their favourite actor but it was her co-star Deepika Padukone's post that grabbed our attention.

Deepika, who has been shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled project with the birthday girl in Goa, took to social media and shared a picture of her along with an adorable birthday message. She wrote, "My Baby Girl, Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you."

Check out Deepika's posts here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEEPIKAPADUKONE Image 1

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEEPIKAPADUKONE Image 2

The Shakun Batra directorial which brings both the actresses together on the silver screen for the first time also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in a pivotal role.

Apart from this, Ananya will also be teaming up with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh's project 'Fighter'. On the other hand, Deepika has the remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern' and Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' with hubby Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

