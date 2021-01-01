Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone shares audio note after deleting all Instagram, Twitter posts

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone shocked fans and followers by deleting all posts from her social media platforms. The actress deleted all her tweets and Instagram pictures on December 31. Initially, netizens wondered if Deepika's social media platforms had been hacked. However, it subsequently came to notice that it was the actress who changed her display images.

As the actress began the new year, she surprised fans with yet another gift. She shared an audio note as her first post of the New Year 2021 and welcomed her followers to her audio diary. Deepika wrote, "It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?."

In the audio piece, Deepika Padukone can be heard saying that the year 2020 has been a year full of gratitude for her. She said, "you all will agree with me that 2020 was a year full of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. And as for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind."

Currently, Deepika has 27.7 million followers on Twitter and on Instagram, she has a fan following of 52.5 million. It is not clear why Deepika took the step of wiping out her social media platforms.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone deletes all Instagram, Twitter posts

The actress is currently vacationing with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in Rajasthan.

Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.