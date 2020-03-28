Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's travel idea amid COVID-19 lockdown has netizens in splits

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been keeping busy during the self-quarantine period by cleaning her house. The actress claims to have OCD and she loves cleaning her house whenever she gets time. On Friday, the actress shared a meme about how one can go from one room to another in their houses if they want to 'travel' amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas... #travel #home" The picture is a layout of an apartment," Deepika wrote on Instagram. The meme has a photo of a house floor plan. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So relatable." Another one commented: "hahaha. we all are doing the same."

Deepika has been posting a couple of videos and pictures on Instagram showing how she is spending time during the lockdown. In one of the images, she is seen enjoying eating a chocolate Dessert with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple has been spending quality time together and enjoying doing their favorite things.

While Deepika loves cleaning, another Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has also been posting videos of herself doing the dishes and cleaning the house. A couple of days back, Katrina Kaif posted a video doing the same but she got accused of plagiarism by Deepika Padukone who claimed that the Bharat actress has stolen her idea of a new Instagram post. The Sooryavanshi actress later responded to the same along with Arjun Kapoor.

Katrina reacting back to her wrote, "Hahaha ......Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff )Haha stay safe .... love u guys." Not only this even Arjun Kapoor had a request to make as he asked DP, "@deepikapadukone can we see what’s for dessert at ur lovely house in the time of isolation…"

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in '83.

