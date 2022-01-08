Deepika Padukone recalls her 'difficult' COVID journey: 'I was unrecognisable, my mind wasn’t working'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone recalls her 'difficult' COVID journey

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was among the several celebrities who contracted Covid19 during the second wave last year. The official handle of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) had tweeted about the actress' health update. She along with and her family, including father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha has tested positive for the virus in May 2021. Now, Deepika Padukone opened up about her battle with COVID-19. The actress shared that she had to take a break from work for two months as the illness made her 'physically unrecognisable'.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika revealed how Covid-19 affected her mind and body after she was put on medication and steroids. "Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different," she said.

"I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release '83' is ready to entertain her fans with a number of interesting projects. It is being said that Deepika will collaborate with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming YRF actioner titled 'Pathan.' The shooting of the film is currently taking place at various sequences abroad. Next, Deepika will be seen in 'Gehraiyaan.' Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in crucial roles. It is all set to release on Amazon Prime on February 11.

She also has 'Project K', the sci-fi film also stars Big B and Prabhas in the lead role.