Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh spotted at same resort amid engagement rumours of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAN PAGES Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spotted at same resort

Ever since rumoured lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday along with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, rumour mills have been abuzz with talk of a possible engagement in Rajasthan. It is being speculated that Ranbir and Alia might get engaged in the exotic resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Coincidentally, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also flown to the same resort to celebrate the New Year, according to an Instagram post by celebrity lensman, and the gossipvine was quick to suggest that the star couple might attend the Ranbir-Alia engagement ceremony.

It has also been predicted in sections of media that filmmaker Karan Johar will fly to Rajasthan to attend the engagement.

Even though Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the airport on Tuesday, his uncle Randhir Kapoor refuted the reports while talking to a news portal.

"It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect," Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com.

Earlier, there were speculations that Ranbir and Alia might tie the knot in December 2020 but the wedding has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Alia was recently clicked while celebrating Christmas with the Kapoors at their place. The actress was spotted sitting beside rumoured beau Ranbir in a family photograph shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her verified Instagram account on Christmas.