Image Source : TWITTER/ KARTHIKEYA VARMA Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's next? Twitterati jump in joy

A few days back Prabhas shared the first look and title of his upcoming film called Prabhas 20. Well, now it seems that the superstar is all set for his next which might have Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the lead. As per a latest report by Peepingmoon, the two biggies will be collaborating for the biggest Telugu film production company, Vyjayanthi Movies. Not only this but the film is also being said to be its 50th-anniversary special venture and will be a high budget multilingual film. Directed by Mahanti fame Nag Ashwin, the film which is being tentatively called 'Prabhas 21' is being called a sci-fi thriller that will revolve in the backdrop of an imaginary third world war.

Vyjanti movies on Saturday shared a YouTube channel link and announced that a surprise is being planned for the fans which will be announced at 11 am tomorrow. They tagged Nag Ashwin with Prabhas and said, "We’re extremely thrilled with the response guys! We love you. Surprise unveils at 11 AM tomorrow. Stay Tuned."

The film which will be a pan-India project will be Prabhas's third pan project after Baahubali and Saaho. The report in the portal added, "Although the details of the project have been strictly kept under wraps, we heard the film will go on floors in April next year with an expected release in 2022. Touted to be a Pan-India venture, the pre-production work of the film will start once the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end. Both Prabhas and Deepika have been asked to complete their remaining commitments by the time Nag Ashwin's sci-fi drama kicks off. "

Despite the name of the actress has not been announced yet but the fans have already declared the film to be a super hit. They have been trending Deepika's name on the top with the hashtag #DeepikaPadukone. Have a look at how Twitterati reacted:

#DeepikaPadukone

Prabhas and Deepika...sharing screen together..

wow..both great actors in one screen..it will be really good to see their chemistry..😇😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/IW9RqPMLkB — Ɱҽա_Ⱥѵì (@ShamMew28) July 18, 2020

#Prabhas21 Trending Still



Buzz is that #DeepikaPadukone is the Actress for Our Movie

Even its Trending 😀



Waiting for the Official Confirmation @VyjayanthiFilms 11 AM Tomorrow !#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/TuVr1Er9do — Destroy PRABHAS Haters™ (@Team_DPH) July 18, 2020

#Prabhas21 Few more hours left for the #Prabhas21 announcement ⏳



Pan India Project ✊💥



Its Official 😎🔥



Actor - #Prabhas



Actress - #DeepikaPadukone



Produced by - @VyjayanthiFilms



Directed by - @nagashwin7



Shoot begins in 2021 🤘 pic.twitter.com/hbrTur6QIS — Karthikeya Varma (@KarthikeyaVarm9) July 19, 2020

Few more hours left for the #Prabhas21 announcement ⏳



Pan India Project ✊💥



Its Official 😎🔥



Actor - #Prabhas



Actress - #DeepikaPadukone



Produced by - @VyjayanthiFilms



Directed by - @nagashwin7



Shoot begins in 2021 🤘 pic.twitter.com/7QhQZe070s — CensoReports (@CensoReports) July 19, 2020

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage