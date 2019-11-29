In viral video, Deepika Padukone asks paps if they don't get tired. Watch

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport

Deepika Padukone's presence is sure to attract the paparazzis, no matter where she is and what time it is. The actress was recently spotted quite late at night at the Mumbai airport and as usual paparazzi were there to capture Deepika's 'airport look'.

Looking at the photographers who were waiting for her outside the airport in the odd hours, Deepika was prompted to ask the paparazzi if they don't get tired.

"Aap log thhak nahin jaatey?" she said.

This was captured on camera, and has since been going viral.

​

Deepika Padukone recently made an appearance at film critic Anupama Chopra’s roundtable meet of actors along with husband Ranveer Singh. The actress was at her candid best and gave an insight into her craft.

On the work front, Deepika will soon be making her debut as a producer with Chhapaak. Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal in the film. The film also features Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

The actress will also be seen with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s '83. The film is a biopic of former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev and will capture the Indian team’s journey and victory in the 1983 world cup. Deepika plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the film.

