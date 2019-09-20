Deepika Padukone mocks her IIFA gown and we can't stop laughing

Deepika Padukone shares meme on her IIFA look

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone ain't need netizens to make memes on her. The actress doesn't shy away from mocking herself and it is one of her traits we admire a lot. DP took a dig at herself by comparing her purple gown look with a mop.

She shared a photograph of herself in a purple gown which she wore for IIFA. Along with the photo, there was a purple mop and Deepika captioned it, ''ROFL. Close enough."

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looked ravishing at IIFA Awards 2019. She wore purple fitted feathered gown paired with a sheer train doubled as a head accessory. Designed by Gaurav Gupta, her outfit featured a body-hugging silhouette and mermaid-like feather detailing at the bottom.

The 33-year-old actress even also took a dig at her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's look from India International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. Comparing Ranveer's samurai-inspired look with Agnes of Despicable Me, Deepika asked her fans, 'Who did it better’. She answered it herself saying: "Mine". Isn't that adorable?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh

Check out Ranveer and Deepika's IIFA 2019 look that made a lot of buzz.

Image Source : Ranveer Singh at IIFA green carpet

Image Source : Deepika Padukone at IIFA green carpet

Deepika is currently on meme-sharing spree. If you take a trip to her Instagram, you will find two posts dedicated to hubby Ranveer Singh. Both the memes give us a glimpse of their relationship and we want to say, 'keep 'em coming'.

Ranveer won Best Actor Award for his role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. On receiving the award, Ranveer not only expressed his admiration for host Ayushmann Khurrana, who handed him the trophy but also went on to talk about wife Deepika (which he usually does). The actor said that he would soon get his statue made right beside Deepika's at Madame Tussauds. “My mother-in-law was like -- you’ve to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. I will see you in London,'' he said.

He went on to call Deepika's 'putla' sexiest of all. Ranveer said that his wife is a perfectionist as she devoted a lot of time in getting her statue made. Ranveer then went on to say that he will soon be figuring out his pose and dress. ''It’s going to be you and me baby, husband and wife, in Madame Tussauds together. Boom,'' he ended