Deepika Padukone mobbed outside eatery, video goes viral

Actress Deepika Padukone was mobbed while stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai's Khar area. The incident happened late on Thursday, and photos and videos of the incident have gone viral. In a viral clip, the actress can be seen stepping out of a restaurant when a couple of women selling tissue papers try to approach her. While the women kept insisting that the actress buy tissue boxes from them, and awaiting crowd tried to mob her.

Deepika managed the situation with calm, walking towards her car with a smile, but suddenly someone from the crowd pulled her red sling bag away from her shoulder. As soon as the bag was snatched, Deepika can be heard saying "Ek minute, ek minute" helplessly trying to get it back.

The actress' security guards immediately snatched the bag back and returned it to her before helping her into the car and asking her to check if any valuables were missing. The actress waved at the paparazzi from inside the car and sped off.

In the pictures, Deepika can be seen sporting a crop top, shrug and a pair of denims. A silver neckpiece and red sling bag add to the look.

On the professional front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 with actor and husband Ranveer Singh, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi.

The actress will also feature in Shakun Batra's next. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter. It will release on September 30, 2022.

She also has the tentatively titled Prabhas 21 in her kitty. The sci-fi flick is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. It stars Prabhas in the lead role.

(With IANS Inputs)