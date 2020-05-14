Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN,DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone isn't impressed with Kartik Aaryan's bearded look

Deepika Padukone is clearly not too impressed with Kartik Aaryans newly-grown beard. Kartik has been wearing a beard amid the lockdown, and the actor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos. In one, he flaunts a stubble and in the other picture he has grown a heavy beard. "Still confused sexy or jungli," captioned the actor.

When Kartik went live on Instagram to ask fans whether he should shave off his beard or not, Deepika commented with an emoji of a girl raising her hand -- which indicates that she wants Kartik to shave off his beard! The actor also jockingly revealed during the live session that his mother has refused to give him food until he shaves off his beard!

Kartik Aaryan has been making waves on the internet with his YouTube show Koki Poochega in which he has been interviewing the corona warriors and spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the actor interviewed Kerala’s superhero - Nooh Bava, IAS District Collector. Nooh Bava is being referred as ‘Man With A Gift Of Instant Decision Making’, as the man’s instant thinking to stop the contagious virus when only three cases were reported in his district was beyond commendable. Nooh Bava’s instant action plan and helping the first three cases in his district, stopped a major spread of the pandemic and Aaryan salutes the real-hero in his new episode.

On Tuesday, the actor also announced through a video that his show Koki Poochega will also have him narrate good news other than interviewing corona warriors. In the video, he said that there are enough good news in India that need to be circulated to instill positivity among people. Reacting to the announcement, Janhvi kapoor commented, "Thank god much neeeded"

