Deepika Padukone has an apt reply to influencer's post on 'tiny clothes' for Gehraiyaan promotions

Deepika Padukone seemingly responded to an Instagram influencer's post on actresses wearing 'tiny' clothes during movie promotions. Freddy Birdy shared a post on social media that read, "Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches."

Gehraiyaan is Deepika's upcoming film opposite Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhiarya Karwa. In an apparent response to Birdy's post, Deepika wrote in her Instagram stories, "Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." Deepika’s comment went viral and netizens hailed her for the comeback on this 'sexist' stance on women and how they choose to dress. Following this, Birdy switched his Instagram account from public to private. However, in response to Deepika lashing out at him, Birdy replied to the actress and wrote, "The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone's entire career."

Deepika and Ananya have been turning heads with their looks during Gehraiyaan promotional events.

As Birdy's post went viral on social media, Mrunal Thakur got into a Twitter spat with fans of Deepika, who accused her of liking a post that talked about short clothes being worn during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. When a few netizens called out Mrunal, she took to Twitter and wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love (sic)."

Deepika's Gehraiyaan features her Alisha who cheats on her partner, played by newcomer Dhairya Karwa. Speaking at the movie's trailer launch, film producer Karan Johar said that the movie is not just about infidelity in a relationship. "It is a film that you have not seen. It is a film about the power of love, lust and longing by the millennials and how they react to love, lust and longing and how it is about the choices that they can make. Sometimes lust takes precedence over love, sometimes love takes the bashing for its innocence," Karan had said.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra. Also starring Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles, Gehraiyaan is scheduled to be released on February 11 on streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

