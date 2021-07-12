Deepika Padukone finds new love and it is not Ranveer Singh... Guess who?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone finds new love

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone keeps dropping interesting posts and pictures on Instagram, leaving her fans mesmerized. The actress who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Fighter’ on Monday introduced fans to her love. She took to her Instagram handle and posted an animated video where a girl can be seen doing yoga. Well, it's not yoga that Deepika loves but the mat. The actress has expressed her love for her yoga mat.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “I love…my yoga mat. That’s it. That’s the post.”

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious video with a mushy caption to wish her dear husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday. To mark the day special for Ranveer, the actress shared a video of the duo grooving to the tunes of Yashraj Mukhate’s rap ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ which he had made on Shehnaaz Gill.

Deepika wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta.. Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!@ranveersingh”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘’83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and she would be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

Apart from this, Deepika, who announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer "Fighter" will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. "Fighter" is slated for release in 2022.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone pulls off comfy white shirt with perfection, slays the corset trend