Deepika Padukone exudes glam in latest photoshoot after hospitalisation, netizens hail her as 'queen'

Deepika Padukone has shared some images from a recent photoshoot she did for Vogue Arabia. Apart from the Bollywood actress, October 2022 edition of the renowned magazine also features Arab power couple Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi. The photoshoot comes a month ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Deepika looked every inch gorgeous as she posed against the backdrop of the Hatta mountains. Fans of the actress have been raving about the pictures as they showered love on her.

Deepika Padukone gives boss vibes in latest pics

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in her latest images shared on Instagram. In statement outfits, the actress has been shot from a low angle, which adds to her aura. The setting complements her beauty and while posing alongside a stallion, she looks all-powerful. Deepika shared the pictures from Vogue Arabia photoshoot with the caption, "#VogueArabia is ushering in #October2022 with Bollywood icon #DeepikaPadukone, who takes over the earthy terrains of Hatta for our latest issue (sic)."

Deepika Padukone hospitalised

Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier this week after she complained of uneasiness. According to Pinkvilla, the actress underwent a number of tests in the hospital on Monday evening. The report added that Deepika is feeling better now. No statement on her health condition has come from her team. Earlier, she had a health situation on the sets of the Nag Ashwin film Project K with Telugu star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress had earlier battled depression and had been quite vocal about it.

Deepika Padukone to feature in Pathaan next

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan along with her Desi Boyz co-star John Abraham. Earlier, a look of her introducing her character from the action thriller was shared on social media. Pathaan will be released in cinema halls on January 25.

Deepika also shared a glimpse of herself dubbing for the upcoming film.

