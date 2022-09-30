Salman Khan's stunt double Sagar Pandey dies, Bollywood star shares heartfelt condolences

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan with his stunt double Sagar pandey

Salman Khan's stunt double Sagar Pandey has died. The Bollywood star shared the news in a social media post as he prayed for the departed soul. Salman shared a throwback picture alongside Sagar from a film set in which they worked together and shared his heartfelt condolences. The image appears to be from the shoot of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), which is directed by Kabir Khan. In his post remembering Sagar, Salman thanked him for being there for him.

Salman captioned his post, "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me . May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u #RIP #SagarPandey (sic)."

The fans of the actor were quick to jump into the comments section and shared their condolences.

On the work front, Salman will be seen as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, which will air from October 1. He will also be seen in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and other stars. It will hit the big screens later this year in December.

Meanwhile, Salman's highly awaited film Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, will be released on Eid 2023. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, hitting the big screens on January 25, 2023.

