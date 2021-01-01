Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from Instagram and Twitter, enters New Year 2021 with clean slate

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from Instagram and Twitter

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is an avid social media user. The actress keeps sharing her precious memories with her fans through adorable posts. However, she left her fans baffled after she deleted all her posts from Instagram and Twitter on Thursday. Her sudden action has left many speculating about the reason and there is a buzz that her account might have been hacked. Lately, many Bollywood celebrities have witnessed their social media accounts getting hacked including Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey. Another reason can be that the actress wants to enter the New Year 2021 with a clean slate. Well, only Deepika Padukone can clarify that!

Other than sharing numerous pictures and videos of herself on social media. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer actively indulge in PDA over comments on their posts.

Currently, Deepika Padukone is enjoying her holidays with her husband Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore. The duo rang into the New Year together and even met Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of the cricket drama 83, and is also working on director Shakun Batra's untitled next film. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Also, Deepika Padukone announced earlier last year that she will be collaborating with bahubalki superstar Prabhas for an upcoming project. The film is a multi-lingual mega-production by director Nag Ashwin. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. It will also star Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing his excitement and speaking about the project, Director Nag Ashwin had said, “I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”