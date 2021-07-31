Deepika Padukone celebrates 12 years of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

As filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's 2009 movie "Love Aaj Kal" clocks 12 years on Saturday, actor Deepika Padukone reminisced about playing Meera, a character she said resonated with many women at the time. The romantic-drama, featuring Saif Ali Khan as the male lead, drew parallels between two love stories - one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium. The 35-year-old actor said the time she spent while working on the film still brings a smile on her face.

“I can’t believe it’s been 12 years since 'Love Aaj Kal' (released) already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time. Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face,” Padukone said in a statement.

Produced by Khan and Dinesh Vijan, the film was well-received by both the critics and the audiences.

In 2020, Ali directed a contemporary take on the film with a similar theme of two love stories - one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi. The movie, featuring actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, received a lukewarm response.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘’83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and she would be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

Apart from this, Deepika, who announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer "Fighter" will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. "Fighter" is slated for release in 2022.