Deepak Dobriyal: Zombie films give freedom to show something unique

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPAK DOBRIYAL Deepak Dobriyal

Actor Deepak Dobriyal loves watching zombie films. He feels the genre gives freedom to the filmmaker, to come up with new ideas.

"I really like watching zombie films. It is a fun zone to act as well because it gives freedom to the director to show something unique to the audience. I have a different level of connection with zombie films," said Deepak, on the sidelines of a screening of the new South Korean action horror thriller "Peninsula", a standalone sequel to the 2016 global hit, "Train To Busan".

Sharing his feeling on watching a film in a theatre after a long time, Deepak said: "I came here in Mumbai to work in films and the film industry has given me recognition, so it holds a very special place in my heart. During lockdown, we all have watched films or web series on our television sets but it is fun when you sit in a theatre with unknown persons and share a laugh or shed tears together. I have been waiting to watch a film in the theatre for many days and I am glad that people who came to watch the film followed protocol for safety."

Deepak Dobriyal will next be seen in "Aafat-E-Ishq", directed by Indrajit Nattoji. The film is based on the 2015 Hungarian black comedy film "Liza, The Fox-Fairy", and also features Namit Das, Ila Arun, Amit Sial, Vikram Kochhar and Neha Sharma in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Zee5 at the end of this year.